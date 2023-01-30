McCarthy: 47% of Federal Workers Aren’t in Office, We’re Going to Vote to Make Them Return

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Bottom Line,” Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that it’s ridiculous that 47% of the federal government workforce is still working remotely and stated that the House is going to pass legislation “to end this pandemic” and require federal government employees to return to the office and “provide the service that the taxpayers are paying them for.”

McCarthy said, “[F]ederal workers got the same raise as those in the military, over 4% before. And the real challenge here though is, we’re putting a bill on the floor to end this pandemic. Do you realize that 47% of the federal employees are still not in for work? When we took the majority and I became Speaker, one of my first actions was to make members of Congress…come back to work. For the first time in history, members of Congress didn’t have to show up, and they kept getting paid. I think people have to show the work ethic. I think people should show up to work. And we’re going to pass that bill this week that brings those federal employees back to work to provide the service that the taxpayers are paying them for.”

