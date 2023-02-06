Swalwell: ‘Republicans Continue to Want to Side with Russia’

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that “Republicans continue to want to side with Russia.”

Swalwell said, “The Durham probe again was just an effort to erase the history that Donald Trump had with Russia when he was a candidate and ultimately as president.”

He continued, “The Republicans, they are Putin curious. They continue to hold him up as a strong man, and they try to own Biden and the liberals by suggesting our military should look like Russia’s. By the way, Ted Cruz did that. So the Durham probe was always just the vehicle to undermine any issues around the last election.”

Swalwell added, “We just have to articulate to the American people what this is really about. This is about a country that wants to tear down our democracy, tear us apart as people and overseas in Ukraine is brutally attacking innocent people. Russia is not our friend. Republicans continue to want to side with Russia. But this is about recognizing Russia as the constant, persistent bully on the world stage against our democracy worldwide. It’s time that we start defending our country, and the Durham probe was only meant, again, to validate what Russia did in 2016. The American people should see their democracy defended, not Russia validated.”

