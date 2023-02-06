White House: China Will ‘Likely’ Fly More Spy Balloons over U.S.

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” White House Senior Adviser for Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms stated that “we know that this is not the first time and will not likely be the last time that the Chinese have sent surveillance balloons over the continental U.S., as we’ve learned.”

Bottoms said that during the State of the Union, “I think what you will hear from the President will be a number of things that are of concern to the American people…you will hear about the economy, you will hear about the President’s desire for us to work together in a bipartisan manner. And I don’t know if he will specifically address [the balloon], but what he will talk about is just the work that’s been done by this administration to restore our standing on the world stage, whether it’s competing with China for manufacturing jobs, the safety of Ukraine, the NATO alliance. So, you will hear a number of things addressed by the President, including those issues of international concern.”

She added that “we know that this is not the first time and will not likely be the last time that the Chinese have sent surveillance balloons over the continental U.S., as we’ve learned. We know that it was also done under the previous administration.”

