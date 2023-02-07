ABC’s Griffin: Biden Can’t Even Beat Trump’s ‘Low Bar’ Numbers

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre why President Joe Biden’s polls results were worse than former President Donald Trump’s numbers.

Co-host Sara Haines asked, “Now, if the economy is strong, why don’t more Americans feel that way?”

Jean-Pierre said, “What the president has done is transform the way we think about it, right? We used to talk about the trickle-down economy. He doesn’t say that. He doesn’t believe in that. He believes in building an economy from the bottom up, middle out.”

She added, “Polls go up. Polls go down. We all know this. I know you all talk about this very often, so we know that’s a reality.”

Griffin said, “Biden’s State of the Union Address is expected to double as a soft launch for his 2024 campaign, but a new ABC News poll says voters are even less enthused about Biden running again than Trump, a low bar. How do you respond to that fact that a whopping 58 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning want someone other than the president to run?”

Jean-Pierre said, “There are many different polls out there, so I’ll state that first. But I also want to say we do follow the rule of the law, unlike the last administration. So we are covered by the Hatch Act. I have to be very careful what I say when I speak about politics or when it comes to political races.”

