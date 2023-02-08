Harris: Biden Has Bad Numbers in Part Because Kids ‘Lost Very Significant’ Progress Due to School Closures

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CBS Mornings,” Vice President Kamala Harris stated that President Joe Biden has poor poll numbers because we had the coronavirus pandemic, and among other things, “Children lost very significant gaps in terms of their educational process, and the effects of all of that linger.”

Co-host Gayle King asked, “Madam Vice President, he laid out very nicely what your administration has accomplished and did it in great detail. The thing is, though, the latest polls show Americans still think the economic policies are making their lives worse, that they don’t feel better off. What can you do to get the message across? We know the laundry list of all the things that have [been] accomplished, but yet, for some reason, for many people, the message isn’t translating. What do you say to that? What are you doing about it?”

Harris responded, “Well, listen, I think that we have to really understand that we went through [a] historic pandemic, which resulted in a loss of almost a million — over a million lives. People lost their jobs. They lost a sense of normalcy. Children lost very significant gaps in terms of their educational process, and the effects of all of that linger.”

