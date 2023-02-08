Scalise: Biden Lied About Bringing Supply Chains Back from China on the Same Day We Found out China Trade Deficit Surged

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) stated that President Joe Biden’s boasts about bringing back American supply chains are false, especially considering that Biden’s policies have killed American energy and given that the boast comes on the same day as a report from the Commerce Department showing that America’s trade deficit with China increased in 2022 to the second-highest amount on record.

After playing clips of Biden talking about sending jobs overseas and bringing supply chains back, host Laura Ingraham referenced the Commerce Department report and asked, “We are enriching China as American jobs continue to get sent overseas, is that not the case, didn’t he lie there?”

Scalise responded, “Absolutely, and in fact, it’s the Green New Deal. It’s the policies that he was bragging about that are killing American jobs and manufacturing. He shut down American energy. He talked a little bit — in ten years, you won’t need oil and gas. Who won’t? All of his climate czars are flying around in private jets to places like Davos, telling you to sit at home and [drive] your electric vehicle by yourself with three masks on. People are fed up with this lunacy. And it’s costing people. It’s costing them at the pump. And, by the way, that’s one of the reasons we have a trade imbalance, because we’re now more dependent on foreign countries for our energy. We should be making all of our own energy and helping our friends around the world.”

