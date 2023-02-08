Whoopi Goldberg: Republicans Yelling During Biden SOTU ‘Despicable’ — You Owe Him ‘Respect’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Republicans who yelled during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address were being “despicable.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Remember it was Joe Wilson who yelled at Obama, ‘You lie.’ That lack of decorum had never been shown before. They made him apologize to the White House, and he did so. I think if Marjorie Taylor Greene yelled ‘liar’ at the president of the United States, she should apologize for it. I wonder if Kevin McCarthy has the cajones to force her.”

Goldberg said, “What bothers me is I listen to people say we say we need to find a better way to talk to each other, and then we see these adults showing their behind, as my mother would say, and indulging in despicable behavior. You don’t have to like what he says. But you owe him the respect. He is the president. For God’s sake, we had to listen to you-know-who, and nobody yelled. Nobody said you’re a liar. You’re a moron. Nancy tore up the paper when it was finished. Get your party in order, man. You need to get your party in order.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “When Nancy tore that up, it was a very subtle way to do it. Yelling out is so junior high.”

