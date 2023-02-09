ABC’s Farah Griffin: DeSantis ‘Overhyped’ — Will ‘Implode’ Under Trump Attacks

Alyssa Farah Griffin told her co-host Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was “overhyped” as a potential 2024 presidential candidate.

Griffin said, “On DeSantis, I think he is so overhyped. I’m just going, to be honest, I’ve seen Trump take out every mini version of Trump for the last five years. I think right now, the party wants something other than Trump. They want Trump light, so they are boosting and hyping DeSantis. He doesn’t do national interviews. He does nothing on the national stage. I think he will implode once Trump goes after him and keeps going after him. My sense is this, how ugly this got this quickly is remarkable and spells for a very bad two years. Trump went straight to you’re a groomer. Maybe save that for June before the primary.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct 26 times. Like my mother used to say don’t spit up in the air, it comes back in your face.”

She added, “What is DeSantis supposed to do in the primary debates when Trump calls him a pedophile or something on the air? How is DeSantis supposed to respond to that?”

Griffin said, “I honestly think you defeat Trump by mocking the absurdity and rising above it.”

