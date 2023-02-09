MSNBC’s Wallace: GOP’s Weaponization Committee ‘Chutzpah on Top of Audacity on Top of Delusion’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Thursday on her show “Deadline” that the Republican’s House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government is “chutzpah on top of audacity on top of delusion.”

Wallace said, “We have had so many conversations over the years about the weaponization of just about everything, questions about the IRS, DOJ, the Border Agency, the Pentagon, and this, I mean, forgive me if I can barely keep a straight face, this subcommittee feels like chutzpah on top of audacity on top of delusion.”

Representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said, “I think that is a good description.”

He continued, “The notion that the FBI is filled with a bunch of lefties who want to go after conservatives in America and right-wing elements in America, boy, that would be news to the FBI. That would be a new historical trend entirely because the history of any kind of use of the FBI is the other way around.”

Connolly added, “J. Edgar Hoover tried to suppress anti-war dissent. He tried to suppress the Civil Rights movement, hardly a friend of the left. Richard Nixon tried to politicize the FBI and use it for parison and purposes, and his head of the FBI had to resign. Now we come to Trump. What did Trump do? He gets rid of James Comey because Comey won’t do his bidding. That’s not a lefty weaponizing the FBI. That’s a right-wing president trying to weaponize the FBI.”

