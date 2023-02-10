Dem Rep. Meeks: We Allowed Spy Balloon to Cross U.S. Because We ‘Locked Down’ Sensitive Areas

On Thursday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Daily,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) stated that the determination to allow the Chinese spy balloon to go over the United States was made because “we made sure that communications and other sensitive areas” were locked down.

Meeks stated he was “satisfied to know that the decisionmaking process that went in was to — we learned more now by not taking the balloon down in the beginning once we first saw it and it was assessed not to be a security risk or a danger to the American — to the United States or to the United States’ people, that by [tracking] it and watching it until we got over the Atlantic Ocean, we’ve learned a lot more about the balloon campaign and the capabilities and what they’re after and the technology, quite frankly.”

He later added that China “didn’t get much information at all. Of course, by tracking it over, we made sure that communications and other sensitive areas that they may have flown [over were] locked down, so there’s no question about that. So, that’s why the determination was to follow it until it got over to the Atlantic Ocean.”

