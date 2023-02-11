Polis: ‘We Hope’ Biden Has a Plan for Handling Title 42 Ending, ‘If They Do, They Haven’t Shared It Fully’

On Friday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said that he has “a lot of concern” over what will happen when Title 42 ends in May, he hopes the Biden administration has a plan for when the policy ends, and that “If they do, they haven’t shared it fully with us yet.” And said that “we’ve said, you need a plan. We want them to vet it with us.”

Polis stated that he wishes that more time was spent on the issue of immigration during the meeting of governors at the White House, but the issue “came up. We did have Secretary Mayorkas there for part of it. And so, we brought up, again, there’s a lot of concern I share about what will happen when Title 42 ends in May and so, making sure that the federal government has a plan. We hope they do. If they do, they haven’t shared it fully with us yet. But we’ve said, you need a plan. We want them to vet it with us. We want to make sure it’s not what we experienced in December times five or times three, that would be a disaster for the country and it would be terrible for the Biden administration.”

