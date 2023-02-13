McCarthy: Biden’s Stronger on Unknown Objects than a Known Spy Balloon, He’s Always ‘Too Late’ 

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said that President Joe Biden is engaging in a delayed reaction by allowing what we knew to be a Chinese spy balloon to traverse U.S. airspace and now shooting down objects that we don’t know are nefarious.

McCarthy stated that he has had briefings on all the objects and added, “What happened after that Chinese balloon — and this has been true for President Biden his entire life — every foreign policy or every military decision he’s made is always too late. And he watched, he allowed a Chinese balloon that there was no question what it was…you had a bus flying over collecting all of our data. The Chinese aren’t bringing this balloon back down so they’re probably sending the data back home. He let it go all the way over America before he decided. Now, these other ones, they know they’re much smaller, not quite sure what they are. But they took them all down. I think we should have taken that Chinese balloon down before it ever entered so nobody else would ever get the idea they could enter our sovereign land.”

