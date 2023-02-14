Cotton: ‘The American People Deserve an Explanation’ from Biden over Chinese Balloon

During an appearance on Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said the public was owed an explanation from the Biden administration for the alleged Chinese spy balloon and other objects the U.S. military had shot down.

Cotton urged Biden to speak on camera to the American people.

“The American people deserve an explanation from the president about exactly what he thinks these objects were and why we shot them down just a week after letting an obvious Chinese spy balloon fly all across America,” he said. “I mean, Justin Trudeau gave that to the people of Canada last week when an American aircraft down one of these objects over Canada.”

“Surely, surely Justin Trudeau is not a more decisive and stronger leader than the American president,” Cotton continued. “I hope that’s not the world in which we’re living. The President needs to come forward on camera, speaking directly to the American people stop sending out mouthpieces and anonymous sources. It reminds me of the time when Ronald Reagan spoke to the American people just days after Soviet Russia shot down a Korean Airlines flight or George H.W. Bush spoke to the American people a couple of days after Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait and these kinds of moments the American people deserve to hear from the President, not from mouthpieces and press secretaries.”

