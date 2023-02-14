Dem Sen. Peters: ‘Frustrated’ We Didn’t Get Info So We Can Judge Objects ‘for Ourselves’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) stated that he “was certainly frustrated” that he was not able to get further information as to what the pilots who shot down unidentified objects saw and any video that was taken so “we have an opportunity to see some of those to judge for ourselves and give a better sense of what exactly we are dealing with here.”

Peters stated, “[Y]ou really have to recover the debris to know that there was a payload. There’s also some question as to whether or not there was even a payload on the object that was shot down over Lake Huron, and that’s going to be some visual evidence. We were frustrated — I was certainly frustrated not to get more information as to exactly what did the pilots see, what was their description, videos taken, why haven’t we — why don’t we have an opportunity to see some of those to judge for ourselves and give a better sense of what exactly we are dealing with here. That information I think is very important, and people certainly have the right to know.”

