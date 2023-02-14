Nat’l Black Farmers Assn. Pres.: Biden Hasn’t Been Strong Enough on China Buying Farmland

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” National Black Farmers Association President John Boyd Jr. stated that President Joe Biden “hasn’t taken a firm enough stance against China” and stated that China “has been doing more than flying balloons, they’re buying farmland,” and called for the practice to be banned.

Boyd stated, “Farmers are facing — especially members of our organization — we’re facing extinction. And…China has been doing more than flying balloons, they’re buying farmland, American farmland. It should be illegal for China to buy farmland in the United States. But we’re faced with high costs of inflation, such as diesel fuel that has doubled, fertilizer that has tripled to $1,500 a ton, the high cost of seed. All of these things have to be paid for upfront as we prepare to put our planters — corn planters in the field next month. And this administration, as I listened to the President’s State of the Union address, didn’t say [anything] about how to advance farming and agriculture here at home in America. We have aid for everybody, for Ukrain[ian] farmers, we provided them with equipment and combines and this type of infrastructure is what’s needed right here in America for American farmers.”

He added, “At these auctions…it’s not American farmers buying these farms, it’s people like China that are buying up American farm ground. And the President hasn’t taken a firm enough stance against China to speak out against these type[s] of practices right here that are happening right now in America.”

