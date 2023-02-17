Mayorkas: I’ve Done Nothing Wrong — Republican’s Impeachment Push for ‘Political Purposes’

Friday on CNN’s “At This Hour,” network anchor Chris Wallace previewed a clip from his show “Who’s talking to Chris Wallace?” of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claiming Republicans were calling to impeach him for political reasons.

Partial transcript as follows:

WALLACE: How seriously do you take the calls for your impeachment?

MAYORKAS: Oh, I take them seriously. It is the leadership of the House that provided those remarks. I don’t dismiss it by any measure, but what I do is I focus on my work.

WALLACE: What do you think is the basis for their calling for your impeachment? Do you think you’ve done anything wrong?

MAYORKAS: No, I don’t. I think it is a disagreement over policy. I think it is used for political purposes to continue a negative dialogue about a migration challenge that is not unique to the United States, to continue that dialogue to uplift it for political reasons.

WALACE: So, Mr Secretary, have you come to a conclusion if these House committees request you or subpoena you as part of either an investigation or an impeachment proceeding, have you decided whether or not you will appear before those committees?

MAYORKAS: I intend to appear when Congress calls me to do so.