GOP Rep. Hern: We Must Claw Back Unspent COVID Money, Not Allow it to Be ‘Abused’ for Reparations

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Big Money Show,” Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK) stated that Shelby County, Tennessee considering using federal coronavirus relief funds on reparations programs is an abuse of money that was allocated in the name of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and that the unspent coronavirus relief money needs to be clawed back by the feds.

Hern said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:50] “[S]o many trillions of dollars…have been spent in the last two to three years in the name of COVID that are now being abused. I think right now the number’s around $100 billion of unspent COVID money that we’re looking to claw back to use for getting our debt under control. You mentioned about working out our debt limit, I’m one that believes that, in these moments, based on our history, when we have a debt limit, increase opportunity and we sit down and look at our spending. And we have just gotten to a point where we’re trying to get everybody to be dependent on the federal government, and that’s going to be very problematic. I’ve been pushing since I’ve been in Congress about getting Americans back into the workforce, and I’ve been called anything from insensitive to a racist by my fellow members. I never knew it was racist for someone to want to go back to work or get into a job, but that’s sort of what we’re seeing today is that there’s a complete move by the Democrat Party to have the American people dependent upon governments, not just the federal government, but local governments as well.”

