Pence on DeSantis: Disney Action Beyond the Scope of a ‘Conservative Limited-Government Republican’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) had not acted as he would have a “conservative limited-government Republican.”

Host Andrew Ross Sorkin said, “What do you think of DeSantis did with Disney in Florida? There’s two ways to look at it. One is to say Disney spoke out on a political or social issue, but then clearly, there was retribution political against them. I think it’s empirical what happened. He said as much when he did it. So people talk about cancel culture. Some people say, well, you know, they’re canceling on one side. The other side says DeSantis used his political power to cancel them.”

Pence said, “I would say two things, number one, I fully supported Florida’s initiative to protect kids and protect parental rights. I was just in Iowa last week where there’s literally a school, the Linn-Mar Community School, that will allow a student to get a transition plan without parental at notice or approval. I fully support what Florida did about protecting kids under the third grade. But Look, Disney stepped into the fray, they lost. But the idea of going after the taxing authority, you know, that was beyond the scope of what I, as a conservative, limited-government Republican would be prepared to do.”

