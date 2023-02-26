Nikki Haley: ‘The Number One Thing I Would Do Is Stop Giving Foreign Aid to Our Enemies’

Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that if she were president, “the number one thing” she would do is stop giving foreign aid to enemies.

Haley said, “Well, you know, one of the main things I did at the United Nations that I think is so important is I did a book that focused on the 193 companies, the percentage of time they voted with us and how much foreign aid we give them. The number one thing I would do is stop giving foreign aid to our enemies. ”

She added, “We give $46 billion in foreign aid. You’re basically talking about a billion dollars going to Iraq, who’s basically dealing with the Iranians who are saying death to America. You’re giving $2 billion to Pakistan, who are harboring terrorists trying to kill our soldiers. You’re giving half a billion dollars to Zimbabwe, the most anti-American African country there is. You look at China. We’re giving China money for the environment? Are you kidding? We shouldn’t be giving them a single penny. We give to Belarus, who’s holding hands with Russia in this war against Ukraine. And then you’ve got communist Cuba. We’re giving them money, and we have designated them a state sponsor of terrorism. When I am president, we will no longer give foreign aid to our enemies. We will stop that. We’ll start being smart and start being strong again.”

