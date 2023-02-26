RNC’s McDaniel: Biden Lied – Medicare, Social Security Are off the Table

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden lied at his State of the Union address when he said Republicans want to cut Social Security and Medicare.

Anchor Dana Bash asked, “You accused President Biden of using scare tactics when it comes to Republicans wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare. Mike Pence, this past week, who’s widely expected to run for president, said that he believes that the speaker, he respects the speaker’s commitment to take Social Security and Medicare off the table for the debt ceiling but that in the long term, they should be on the table. Is that the right approach?”

McDaniel said, “Medicare and Social Security are off the table. Speaker McCarthy has said this. Leader McConnell has said this. This is not up for negotiation. I’m not going to give the Democrats any leverage on this.”

Bash said, “Is that what Mike Pence is doing?”

McDaniel said, “Speaker McCarthy and Leader McConnell have said it’s off the table. To see President Biden go in front of the American people and try to scare them was something that he knew wasn’t true. It was a lie. Republicans are going to make sure that we honor our commitment to Social Security and Medicare.”

