Jill Biden on Joe Biden’s 2024 Bid: ‘I’m All for It’

In a clip that aired Monday on CNN, network White House correspondent Arlette Saenz interviewed first lady Jill Biden about the possibility President Joe Biden would not seek reelection in 2024.

The first lady said she was “all for it.”

Partial transcript as follows:

SAENZ: Your husband was asked in an interview if he was running. And he joked that he had to call you to find out.

BIDEN: Was this recently?

SAENZ: It was recently.

BIDEN: Oh. I must have missed it.

(LAUGHING)

SAENZ: So, we’re going to the source. Where do things stand? When’s an announcement coming?

BIDEN: Well, he said he intends to run. So, nothing’s been planned yet. I think, you know, he’s been so busy with being in Ukraine, handling some of the crises at home. So, I think, you know, he’s now – he’s putting that first. He’s putting America’s business before he’s putting his own.

SAENZ: But has the decision been made amongst the family that he’s going to run?

BIDEN: Well, it’s Joe’s really – it’s Joe’s decision. And we support whatever he wants to do. If he’s in, we’re there. If he wants to do something else, we’re there too.

SAENZ: Is there any chance at this point that he’s not going to run?

BIDEN: Not in my book.

SAENZ: You’re all for it?

BIDEN: I’m all for it, of course.