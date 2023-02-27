MSNBC’s Belcher: Biden Would Kick Any Dems Tail — He’s in Stronger Position than Obama, Clinton

MSNBC political analyst Cornell Belcher said Monday on “Chris Jansing Reports” that President Joe Biden will kick any Democratic challenger’s tail in the 2024 presidential primary.

Partial transcript as follows:

CHRIS JANSING: Is that something Democrats should be hoping for? I mean, ultimately, it’s all about the eight, right? It’s the eight in front of the number of his age.

BELCHER: Well, no, you’re absolutely right, Chris. Look, I mean, look, you know, a little insider thing here. Nowhere in modern history has an incumbent with anything approaching an 84% approval rating ever lost reelection. Right. So this whole ideal that…

JANSING: But that’s with Democrats, you think…

BELCHER: As well. But we’re talking about the primary. Right. So he has a 84 over rating among Democrats. So. So this whole ideal that he shouldn’t run? Sort of, and some people should primary him is an absurd idea because if you challenged him he’d kick your tail in a primary because no incumbent with an 84% approval rating loses reelection in the primary. Now, if we’re going to talk about the general election, look, I would argue, look, I worked for Obama in both of his campaigns. I think you can make the argument that Biden actually enters reelection at a stronger position than Obama did. I would actually make the argument that he ends his reelection in a stronger position than Bill Clinton or George Bush did.

And why do you say that, Cornell? I say that because this: If you look at the transformational pieces of legislation that he has been able to move that are astonishingly popular, he’s got more popular legislation already under his belt than I think the last three presidents had when you just look at the popularity of those legislation.

If you look at the economy, we have historic job growth right now and we have inflation coming under control. We have an economy that, quite frankly, most of the rest of the Western world wish they had. And you also have him standing on the world stage as a strong, steady leader, bringing back respectability that to, you know, to America and American leadership that we had lost under Trump. And you also have him sort of as a historic midterm, the best midterm we’ve seen in modern history. He absolutely enters reelection better position than the last three presidents who won reelection.