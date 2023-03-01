GOP Rep. Collins: Norfolk Southern Boosted DEI in 2022 Instead of Fixing Trains

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) said that Norfolk Southern was more focused on trying to curry favor with the Biden administration by increasing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives than running its trains properly and the company took a position of, “Instead of putting in there that we’re going to hire people that grease wheel bearings, no, we’re going to grease that fourth rail of this government up here, these bureaucracies.”

Collins stated, “I would think that they are liable to an extent. I’m not a lawyer. I know that when you — you know, in my former private business in the transportation industry, if we’re liable for things, we have to fix those. But that’s just another — a good example right there, you’ve got a CEO that, in his ESG report in late 2022, made the point of putting in that report that they were going to increase their DEI and that woke culture. And that is just a way to appease this administration to garner favor. Instead of putting in there that we’re going to hire people that grease wheel bearings, no, we’re going to grease that fourth rail of this government up here, these bureaucracies. And that’s what’s got to stop.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett