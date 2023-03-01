Issa: If Biden Wants Appropriations, His Administration Needs to Do More to Combat China

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) responded to President Joe Biden’s earlier cancellation of the China Initiative by stating that the appropriations process is one point of leverage to get the President to step up on China and “If President Biden wants to get his appropriations,” government institutions such as the Department of Homeland Security and FBI will have to engage in “serious efforts” to combat malign activity by the Chinese Communist Party.

Host Maria Bartiromo said, “Well, you’re going to need a partner in the White House. At the same time [as] all of this talk and moves from your committees, you’ve got Joe Biden canceling the China Initiative, right? Under Trump, we saw a whole string of indictments of people that were stealing and surveilling, and then Joe Biden comes in and reverses the executive orders, kills the China Initiative.”

Issa responded, “If President Biden wants to get his appropriations, our institutions — including Homeland Security, including the FBI — they’re going to have to take serious efforts at China. Otherwise, he won’t get his money.”

Bartiromo then said, “Okay, so you’re going to use the appropriations process.”

Issa responded, “Absolutely.”

