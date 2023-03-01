Swalwell: ‘Fist Boy’ Josh Hawley Is No Victim – He ‘Rooted for the Rioters’ on January 6

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) cannot be a victim of an anti-conservative bias at the Justice Department because he “rooted for the rioters as they ransacked the Capitol on January 6.”

Anchor Joy Ried said, “Congressman, I have to go to you first. It’s kind of stunning to hear Josh Hawley attempting to make it sound as if it is Republicans and conservatives, and he and all of his fellow members of that committee saying they are the victims. Here is Josh Hawley on January 6, throwing up his fist and then running for his life. In what way has law enforcement been unfair to people like him?”

Swalwell said, “Fist boy Josh Hawley is no victim. He is someone that encouraged and rooted for the rioters as they ransacked the Capitol on January 6. But the story that he’s referring to is really troubling. I’ll tell you why. It’s because it shows that the Trump tactic of creating artificial redlines continues to work. We saw this in 2016 when he said the election was going to be rigged. And guess who was trying to rig the election, the Russians. What did that do to the Obama administration? It made them hold back on publicly calling out the Russians. During the Mueller investigation, Donald Trump said it would be a redline to look at his finances.”

“And what ended up happening?” he continued. “Mueller held back on looking at his finances. And now, when it’s so clear that this guy has got a trove of classified information that the Department of Justice wants to seek, Donald Trump is in the heads of FBI agents who are afraid that this would cross some Trump redline and that they would be called out. So it’s essentially letting him win and rewarding somebody’s bad behavior because you’re afraid of the backlash. Thank god Jack Smith and Merrick Garland and the team did what did they ultimately finding, exactly what the evidence showed was going to be there, a trove of highly sensitive, highly classified documents.”

