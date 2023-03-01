Whoopi Goldberg: ‘Politics Got in the Way’ of Looking for Truth on COVID Lab Leak Theory

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that “politics got in the way of a lot of looking for the truth” on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic while discussing FBI Director Chris Wray agreeing with the U.S. Department of Energy that COVID likely came from a Chinese lab leak.

Goldberg said, “The politics got in the way of a lot of looking for the truth, but they still are not saying definitively, and that’s a problem. They still don’t know for sure. You know, who knows where it came from? Maybe it did, maybe it didn’t. But I know when the last guy before Biden said anything about this, he made it about Asian people.”

She added, “If you know who had not started it with that, had he not made it about that…It probably would have been listened to a lot differently.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “The reality is 7 million people were killed by coronavirus and getting to the origins matters to be able to avoid another massive pandemic that kills people. I remember in February 2020, before a lot of countries were shut down for travel, I was at the DoD, and we were talking about an accidental leak as a very legitimate way this may have come out. There’s not consensus in the scientific community, but the effort to silence it was destructive.”

