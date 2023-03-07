Kinzinger: ‘Grifter’ Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Coverage ‘Disgusting’

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), now a CNN contributor, said Tuesday on “CNN This Morning” that Fox News host Tucker Carlson is a “grifter” whose coverage of video footage from the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol was “disgusting.”

Kinzinger said, “It’s disgusting. The sad thing is you’re going to have people that have only gotten their news on Fox News that are never going to have the opportunity to hear the truth. What Tucker Carlson employs here and employed it the entire time he’s been as a grifter TV show host because he knows better than this, by the way — he takes a cut scene and creates a straw man.”

He continued, “First off, on the opening there where he says, look, there is only like a handful of people here. I know one of those rooms, particularly Statuary Hall, was filled with people. There is tons of pictures of that. At some point leading up to or after, there are moments where there are only a few people in there.”

Kinzinger added, “Secondarily, you look at like, okay, one of the things he said, Josh Hawley was running, and so was every other member of the Senate. Like, okay, yeah, because there was violence that day. He said Officer Sicknick didn’t die at the riots. He was walking around the end of the insurrection. Nobody ever claimed that Officer Sicknick died that moment. He died a day later.”

