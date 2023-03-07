MSNBC’s Wallace: McConnell Doesn’t Have Courage to Call Out Carlson’s ‘Bullsh-t,’ Hid Behind Capitol Police

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) doesn’t not have the courage to call out Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s “bullshit.”

Earlier at a press conference, McConnell said, “With regard to the presentation on Fox News last night, I want to associate myself entirely with the opinion of the chief of the Capitol police about what happened on January 6. Clearly, the chief of the Capitol Police, in my view, correctly described what most of us witnessed firsthand on January 6. That is my reaction to it. It was a mistake in my view for Fox News to depict this in a way that’s completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official here at the Capitol thinks.”

[WARNING: Adult Language]

Wallace said, “Now, we don’t throw parades for people who just can’t come out and say it’s bullshit. Hiding behind the chief of police is fine for today. I guess that are counts as courage in today’s Republican Party.”

She added, “There’s no divide on Earth-One where all Democrats, all Independents and a growing swath of Republicans live. But there is an emerging split on the right where Tucker Carlson, Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump have a closed circuit that is deeply invested in revising the history, as Tucker Carlson and Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump all know what actually went down. I mean, the January 6 Committee makes clear that Trump knew he lost. I mean, the evidence is so abundant, it makes you want to skip over this part of the story.”

