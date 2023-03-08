Cardin: D.C. Crime Bill Isn’t ‘Out of the Mainstream’

During a portion of an interview with NPR aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Morning Edition,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) defended the District of Columbia’s crime bill by stating that the proposed legislation isn’t out of the mainstream, but Republicans presented it as such and Democrats should have done a better job countering Republicans on the measure.

NPR Political Correspondent Susan Davis said, “Other Democrats, like Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, support the D.C. crime bill and are frustrated that a few provisions are undermining a plan that would also stiffen penalties for things like gun crimes.”

She then played a clip of Cardin saying, “I don’t think it’s out of the mainstream, but I don’t think that’s how the Republicans presented it. And I don’t think we were effective in countering that, because we were looking at it from a process point of view.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett