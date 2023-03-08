Hillary Clinton: ‘We Have Seen Organized Pushback to the Advancement of Women’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that there has been an “organized pushback to the advancement of women.”

Clinton said, “I think it’s fair to say that we were making slow but steady progress on a range of issues that affect women and girls. And we have been dramatically set back by two things, by COVID, which had a disproportionate impact on women and girls around the world, and a lot of consequences, such as increases in domestic violence, increase in child marriage, increase in unemployment, and we have seen organized pushback to the advancement of women.”

She continued, “Just yesterday, the secretary general of the united nations said that based on current data, post-COVID, it would take 250 years for women to achieve pay equality. And they also pointed out that if you look at the range of social, political, economic, cultural advancement goals that we’ve had, it would take 300 years. So it’s kind of distressing, to be honest, as we’re gathered here to see what we’re finding in so many areas.”

Clinton added, “Quickly, in the United States, we have stalled on pay equality and pay equity.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN