Manchin: Biden Is Breaking Law on Inflation Reduction Act, Falsely Framing it as a Green Bill

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) accused the Biden administration of trying to “reconfigure” the Inflation Reduction Act “to something that…wasn’t in that legislation” and said the administration is “not adhering to the piece of legislation called the Inflation Reduction Act. They have touted that as strictly an environmental bill” when it isn’t.

Manchin stated that his opposition to Daniel Werfel’s nomination to be IRS Commissioner “was a message I’m sending because the President and his administration [are] not adhering to the piece of legislation called the Inflation Reduction Act. They have touted that as strictly an environmental bill, and I can assure you, we put that together and negotiated after we put it together…it was for energy security. My goodness, when you saw Putin do what he did with energy and you know what’s happening to our friends in the EU and Europe and all over, and then basically not being able to produce the energy we have under our feet in our great country and we’re asking other countries such as Iran and Venezuela, the greatest terrorist supporter in the world, Iran, you want them to have more money to create more havoc to humankind? I’m just — I was appalled. And I [said], we’ve got to do things more and be more secure in our state — in our country so that we can help our allies if they start looking elsewhere for energy. Everything they’re rolling out is relaxing, and I’ve just said, you’re trying to basically reconfigure a piece of legislation that we passed, that we passed in the Congress, to something that you want and wasn’t in that legislation. So, I’m holding their feet to the fire there and I’ll send — continue to send every message I can, please, adapt and enforce the legislation for energy security.”

