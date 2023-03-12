Menendez: I Am Afraid Biden ‘Will Become the Asylum Denier-in-Chief’

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NY) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he has concerns President Joe Biden could become the “asylum denier-in-chief” if he restates a family detention policy.

Menendez said, “The best part of the administration’s immigration policy over the first two years is that they ended family detention, which proved to be a failure under both the Obama and Trump administrations as a way to deter individuals from coming. What we need is a comprehensive plan to deal with the border.”

He continued, “If my situation is I am in a country where staying means where I will most certainly die, see my daughter raped or my son into a gang, I’m going to flee. Well, we need to understand that and deal with it.”

Menendez added, “People fleeing those dictatorships when the administration opened up a legal pathway for those fleeing, it dramatically saw the reduction. It’s just an example of what you can do in a way that both is good for the border and preserves our nation as a nation that preserves asylum. If not, if the administration does go down this path, I am afraid that the president will become the asylum denier-in-chief.”

