Larry Hogan: ‘Trump Needs to Be Held Accountable for January 6’

Former Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that former President Donald Trump should be “held accountable” for the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Saturday at the annual white-tie Gridiron Dinner, former Vice President Mike Pence said, “President Trump was wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

On the Republican presidential primary, co-host Dana Perino asked, “What are your thoughts of a large field versus a small field?”

Hogan said, “I’ll be in Iowa with Mike Pence this weekend, and I saw his comments which I thought were really strong. I mean, I agree with them that President Trump needs to be held accountable for January 6. Obviously, he was there. His life was being threatened with his family being threatened.”

He continued, “We should only have serious candidates that have the ability to compete.”

Hogan added, “I think we need a couple of strong candidates in there and somebody that can rise up and be, you know, be the alternative to Donald Trump, but I’m not sure who that is, and, of course, everyone has a right to consider running.

