Waters: Trump’s Indictment Post ‘Like He’s Attempting to Organize His Domestic Terrorists’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Saturday Show,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) reacted to former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social post earlier in the day on reports that he will be indicted soon by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg by stating that by making the announcement himself, “it’s almost like he’s attempting to organize his domestic terrorists to show up and to resist him being arrested.” And “perhaps, he was trying to organize domestic terrorists to protest his arrest.”

Waters said, “[M]ost people have never seen or believed that we would have a President who has acted in the way that he has, who has disrespected the Constitution of the United States of America, who has lied, who has tried to organize domestic terrorists, and some believe that he did organize them as they attacked our Capitol on January 6. … When he announces himself, it’s almost like he’s attempting to organize his domestic terrorists to show up and to resist him being arrested. You have to be careful with him.”

She added, “I just wanted to have you…understand that perhaps, he was trying to organize domestic terrorists to protest his arrest. And I think we have to be careful about him making that announcement. He’s doing it for a reason.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett