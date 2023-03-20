Ana Navarro: Trump and his Minions ‘Trying to Extort the American Legal System’

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that she believed former President Donald Trump and “his minions” were attempting to “extort the American legal system.”

Navarro said, “It really bothers me, though, to hear Trump and his minions talk about trying to extort the American legal system, try to extort the American people, threaten them, be thugs about it and say, if you arrest me, there’s going to be protests. If you arrest me, there’s going to be bedlam. Then people go on this, you know, kind of echo this message and say, you know, you shouldn’t arrest him because it’s going to embolden his supporters. It’s all a political prosecution. No, what would be political is to not prosecute somebody who’s committed a crime and who has been indicted just because he’s a former president.”

Ana Navarro added, “That’s not what we do in this country. That’s what happens in places like Cuba, like Nicaragua, like North Korea. In the United States, the thing that sets us apart is that nobody is above the law. So if you broke the crime, you pay the time.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “You would be in jail as you were talking about. You can’t do these things. Either we’re all going to be held accountable, or nobody is going to be held accountable.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN