Kinzinger: House GOP ‘Trying to Interfere’ with Justice by Requesting Manhattan DA Testify

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), now a CNN contributor, said Monday on “The Situation Room” that House Republicans were “trying to interfere” with justice by requesting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg testify before Congress about a potential indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “Let me get your thoughts on House Republicans right now. They’re calling on the Manhattan District attorney to testify before Congress. Do you think this is a sincere quest for the truth, or are you concerned about the motivation of some of your former Republican colleagues?”

Kinzinger said, “Of course, it’s not a sincere request. If it was, they would wait to see what this indictment reads, and if the indictment really is a nothing burger, they could have sincere questions about how this came about. They jumped the gun on this.”

He continued, “We run the risk of becoming numb to what’s really going on here. You have an entire party that’s basically jumping the gun and trying to interfere before laws and before law enforcement really has had its chance and justice has had its chance to be done.”

Kinzinger added, “You have the president that’s done one of the darkest videos I have ever seen, the former president, where he called Russia not our enemy but fellow Americans our enemy. Then he has tweeted or put on Truth Social over and over that his supporters need to come out and basically prevent justice from occurring. Now, you go to earth 2.0 five years ago, and people would be shocked by this. We have become numb. I don’t think we can afford and risk to become as numb as we have become.”

