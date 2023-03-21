Van Jones on Possible Trump Indictments: DA Bragg Should ‘Wait for Georgia to Go First’

CNN commentator Van Jones said Monday on “Anderson Cooper 360” that he believes Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg should wait to indict former President Donald Trump until he is charged in Georgia.

Jones said, “Well, if anybody is a Republican, and they have been afraid that there is some conspiracy, some well-organized conspiracy among progressives, they can relax now because you would not start with this charge. You would start with the charge in Georgia, where he was interfering with elections. You would start with the charge that he was helping the insurrectionists in a coup. You wouldn’t start with an eight-year-old porn star payoff. So just again, this is proof, if nothing else, that the progressives are not very well-organized. This is not the one you would start with. That said, I hear my conservative friends saying he is being overcharged. It is so aggressive. It’s so terrible. Welcome to my world, folks. Prosecutors overcharging, being over aggressive, being ridiculous with minor stuff and turning it into major stuff happens every single day in America, every courthouse in America. I think you want to be consistent now. If you’re concerned that this particular person named Donald Trump is being overcharged and mistreated by a prosecutor, join the rest of us who are trying to stop that from happening to ordinary people. But my view about this is I think that the heat is on this DA. I think he’s going to make a very sober decision and wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t step back from the brink.”

He added, “A porn star payoff seven years ago somehow tied to the election but not really, it doesn’t seem like the right way to go when you look at history is not going to judge Donald Trump based on Stormy Daniels. It’s going to judge him based on the election. It’s going to judge him based on the coup attempt, the insurrection. I think if I were Alvin, I would wait for Georgia to go first. You have the president calling in, trying to change the election. That seems to me the thing to start with, not this.”

