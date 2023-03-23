Mulvaney: Both Extreme Left, Extreme Right Want Trump to Be Arrested

Former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on “CNN This Morning” that the extreme left and the extreme right want his former boss Donald Trump to be arrested.

Co-host Kaitlan Collins asked, “Do you think it’s inevitable that Trump is going to be indicted?”

Mulvaney said, “I do. I think the political pressure is such, I think the timing is such the statute of limitations for this case runs in May. I do think he’s going to be indicted. I don’t understand the arrest part, whether or not he’ll surrender himself, whether or not they’ll require him to surrender himself, whether or not they’ll make any special accommodation for him because he is the former president of the United States, because he does have Secret Service protection 24 hours a day. But I absolutely expect an indictment.”

He added, “I think it’s one of those rare cases where the extreme left in this country and the extreme right want the same thing, which is they want Donald Trump to be arrested. The left wants to see him frog-marched in an orange jumpsuit, and the right wants to see him arrested because they think it will show that this has been a political witch hunt the whole time, and they think it will make Donald Trump more sympathetic.”

