Hostin on China Imprisoning Muslims: ‘They’re Putting a Lot More Black People in Jail Here’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that China imprisoning innocent Uyghur Muslims in internment camps is not as bad as the United States “putting a lot more black people in jail here.”

While discussing a Wall Street Journal/NORC poll finding 38 percent consider patriotism “very important,” which is a 70 percent drop from 1998, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “If America is not the number one global power, it’s not going to be Denmark, it’s going to be communist China, a country that right now the government is imprisoning Uyghur Muslims in concentration camps. It is a deeply racist government. It’s a human rights-violating government; it’s a government that if they are the leader of the free world, we are not a free world the way that we are right now.”

Hostin said, “When I listen to Christopher Wray, the head of the FBI, he said white supremacy is the biggest domestic threat to this country, and so as a woman of color and with a 6’2″ black kid in college and a 5’7″, 5’8″ black kid in high school, I don’t see that part of American exceptionalism. I’m sorry I think this country has a lot of problems that could be solved. Yes, maybe they’re putting Muslims in jail in Afghanistan, I think you mentioned?”

Griffin answered, “China.”

Hostin concluded, “In China. They’re putting a lot more black people in jail here.”

