Manchin: TikTok Removing Anti-Fentanyl Ads, Allowing Threats Shows They Don’t Care About Americans — ‘This Doesn’t Happen in China’

WATCH: GameChanger is a #WV -based, student-powered organization that seeks to stop substance misuse among our youth. So why did TikTok ban GameChanger's video warning our kids that "One Pill Can Kill"? That should tell you everything you need to know about TikTok. pic.twitter.com/bhEeP11zfA

While speaking with the Fox News Channel on Monday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) blasted TikTok for pulling ads warning about the dangers of fentanyl and drug usage off of the app and stated that the move by TikTok to remove the ads from their platform shows that the app doesn’t have the best interest of America’s youth or the American public in mind and argued that behavior like this “doesn’t happen in China.”

Manchin said, “They don’t have the best interest of the American youth or the American public. I’ll guarantee you this doesn’t happen in China. I’ll guarantee that.”

Manchin also took to Twitter to criticize the app, tweeting that the app’s removal of the anti-drug ads “should tell you everything you need to know about TikTok.”

During her report on TikTok’s removal of the ad and Manchin’s comments on the situation with the ads, Fox News Congressional Correspondent Aishah Hasnie pointed out that it took the app over 40 days to remove a video threatening to shoot up the House hearing on the app and that TikTok only acted to take the video down after the video was referenced and played in the hearing.

