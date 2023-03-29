Swalwell: MAGA GOP on ‘Fantasy Island’ Trying to ‘Whitewash January 6’

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that he believed “MAGA Republicans” were living on “fantasy island” by trying “to whitewash January 6.”

Swalwell said, “MAGA Republicans absolutely have to whitewash January 6 because they don’t want the alternative, which is to accept it, condemn what happened and move on, right, Nicolle? In November 2022, the voters across the country in every swing contest rejected election deniers. That big blowout that Kevin McCarthy promised in the House didn’t happen. We picked up a seat in the Senate.”

He added, “There’s just no rewriting. We’re in the 21st century. Every American saw with their own eyes what Donald Trump did, what the mob did to the police officers and the trauma that the police officers have since suffered. There’s no rewriting that. You’re living on fantasy island if you think you can get Americans to reinterpret what happened that day. For Democrats, we have to live in the great big center where most Americans are, and that great big center means just delivering on cost of gas, groceries, health care, bring down those costs, make our kids safe in their schools, make us strong in the world, help Ukraine stay in the fight, show we’re competent and contrast it with their chaos.”

