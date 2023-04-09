Barr: Manhattan Case Against Trump ‘Abuse of Prosecutorial Power to Accomplish Political End’

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the Manhattan criminal case in which former President Donald Trump has been indicted was an “abuse of prosecutorial power to accomplish political end.”

Anchor Jonathan Karl asked, “You a chance to see the actual indictment and statement of fact that went along with it. Do think there still no merit to this case?”

Barr said, “Yeah, I don’t think it has any merit. I think it is transparently an abuse of prosecutorial power to accomplish political end. I think it is an unjust case. Not to say that every legal challenge that the president faces is unjustified. But this one especially is.”

Karl said, “They did provide significant detailing of what was alleged falsification of business records. Putting decide decision whether or not you would decide to prosecute that, isn’t that problematic? Some of this falsification of business records actually happened while he was president of the United States.”

Barr said, “Falsifying a business record is a crime if it is part of a fraudulent scheme, if it is a fraud if it was committed in the course of fraud. I don’t see anywhere specified in here exactly what the fraud was. These were his own business records. He was paying himself the hush money and the business records or his own company. He is owner the company. I don’t see who was defrauded.”

