Lindsey Graham: White House’s Report on Afghanistan Withdrawal a ‘Political Whitewash’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that the newly released Afghanistan withdrawal report by the Biden administration is a “political whitewash.”

Anchor Shannon Bream said, “We got the report this week which said President Biden’s choices how to withdraw were constrained by conditions created by his predecessor. He said this special immigrant visa program had been starved with resources, and the Taliban had been emboldened by engaging in peace talks without including our allies. They talk about the release of 5,000 Taliban fighters from prison. Is it fair to say any of those things handcuffed the Biden administration’s ability to make a smooth withdrawal?”

Graham said, “Well, some of the things President Trump did I disagreed with, but he didn’t withdraw. This report is a political whitewash by the Biden administration to shift blame.”

He continued, “When the Biden administration tells you there are no terrorists in Afghanistan, they are lying. There’s a lethal cocktail forming, rise of terrorism, Afghanistan, a broken border here in the United States. It’s only a matter of time until there’s another 9/11 if we don’t change policy. My view of what happened in Afghanistan by Biden was he paved the way for another 9/11.”

