Duckworth: Republicans Put the Well-Being of the NRA Over Families

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) told CBS News in an interview on Tuesday that she believed Republican lawmakers were continuing to put the well-being of the National Rifle Association (NRA) over Americans and their families.

Duckworth said, “We can right now today pass universal background checks. We could pass a ban on assault weapon ban. We could pass a ban on high-capacity magazines. Those last two things are the common denominators involved in mass shootings in this country.”

She added, “We need to remind the voters which legislators are the ones that are kowtowing to the gun lobby and to the NRA, and who is actually working to protect them and their children in their schools. And, frankly, we need to take that message back to the American people, and the people need to vote.”

Duckworth added, “If you are tired of gun violence and you’re tired of the fact that we have had more mass shootings in this country that there are days in the year, then you need to call your Republican legislators and ask them why they continue to put the well-being of the NRA and gun manufacturers over the well-being of your neighbors and your families and your kids.”

