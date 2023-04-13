Boxer: Judge Who Blocked Abortion Drug Is an ‘Angry, Cruel Man’ — ‘Danger to Women’

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who halted the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion drug mifepristone, was an “angry, cruel man.”

Boxer said, “I want to point out that this judge, who did this, this angry, cruel man, that’s what I think, toward women. I mean, he is a danger to women. He didn’t get one democratic vote. It says to me the one thing I hope comes out of this, besides Senator Feinstein taking a hard look at the situation as it really is, is that people understand and connect the dots between their daily lives, getting a drug they need, women are going to have abortions. I was there before Roe women died, and still, they did self-inflicted abortions.”

She added, “So here’s the thing, one judge can wreak havoc. And connecting the dots between who sits in the Senate, okay, who is president, and who sits in the judiciary, we have to connect the dots for people. People say, ‘Oh, I don’t want to vote. They’re all alike, the Democrats, Republicans, they’re this, they’re that.’ You know what? No two people are alike. And when it comes to the judiciary, we’re losing our rights every single minute. When this is at the Supremes, God help us. But I’m helpful because Big Pharma hates this decision. I’m hopeful some of them have taken some of the Supremes on trips.”

