Brennan: Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Not Fit to Hold Public Office’

Former CIA Director John Brennan Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was “not fit to hold public office” because of comments she made about the Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira accused of leaking classified information.

Greene tweeted, “Jake Teixeira is white, male, Christian, and antiwar. That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more. Ask yourself, who is the real enemy? A young, low-level national guardsmen? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Liz Cheney tweeted this, ‘Marjorie Taylor Greene makes clear yet again she cannot be trusted with America’s national security information and should not have a security clearance of any kind.’ I wanted to know why she does. She apparently sits on the Homeland Security Committee, of all things. Do you agree, though?”

Brennan said, “From my perspective, I think Marjorie Taylor Greene has demonstrated time and time again that she’s not fit to hold public office with some of her commentary that she has made, even previously. And so therefore, I believe she should not be involved in any type of sensitive, classified information. And she does have some clearances because of her role within the Congress and position on the committee.”

