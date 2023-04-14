Maher: Expelled TN Legislators Tried to Stop Those They Disagreed with from Talking Like They Do on Campuses

During the “Overtime” segment of HBO’s “Real Time” aired on CNN, host Bill Maher stated that the two Democratic Tennessee state legislators who were expelled did “what they do on college campuses, we just stop you from talking if we disagree with a bullhorn or shouting.”

Maher said that while comparing the actions of the lawmakers in Tennessee to January 6 is ridiculous and he agrees with their beliefs on gun control, “These guys are legislators. What I would say to them is, look, I admire your passion and I admire that young people your age are in government. I think that’s good that you want to be in government and not just oblivious to it. And the issue, okay, you have [a] valid point. But you’re in the legislature now, you don’t need the bullhorn. That’s for when you’re out on the street when you have to modulate. This is what they do on college campuses, we just stop you from talking if we disagree with a bullhorn or shouting. They have to leave that behind. Now you’re inside. You’re in the building. You got elected. The way to effect change is you write a law, do it that way.”

