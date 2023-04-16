Khanna: Feinstein Should Resign — She Is ‘Just Not Doing the Job’

Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) needed to resign.

Anchor Shannon Bream asked, “Let’s talk about what you did this week that’s making headlines you take heat for saying that Senator Dianne Feinstein should resign after weeks of being out for medical care.”

She asked, “Senator Fetterman has been out longer than she has are you as you’re concerned just about her are applies to him as well?”

Khanna, “It’s one thing to take medical leave and come back. It’s another thing where you’re just not doing the job. The reality here is the sense that you need to have a deference to these senators who served so long. How about a deference to the American people? How about an expectation that if you sign up to do one of these jobs, you show up?”

He added, “This has to do with someone who is just not showing up, and I said out loud what people have been saying in private, and this is how the Beltway works. They don’t like it when you call out someone who’s in power, and that’s why people are unlikely to do it. But we’ve had so many calls from the American people and they say ‘Yeah, that’s right. If you’re gonna sign up to do these jobs, show up.”

