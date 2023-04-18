Tapper Reading Fox News’ Statement on Journalistic Standards: ‘This Is Difficult To Say With a Straight Face’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper laughed while reading Fox News’ statement about their $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems Tuesday on his show “The Lead.”

Tapper said, “Fox putting a positive face on what can only be interpreted as one of the ugliest and most embarrassing moments in the history of journalism. Fox issued a statement saying, ‘We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems. We acknowledge the court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects’–I’m sorry. This is going to be difficult to say with a straight face. ‘This settlement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards.'”

After a laugh, Tapper continued, “‘We are hopeful that our’–sorry. ‘We are hopeful that our decision to resolve the dispute with Dominion amicably instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial allows the country to move forward from these issues.'”

Tapper added, “I can only assume that Fox is cutting this check because they feared that after a jury trial, not only would they have to pay more, but it would become even more obvious that they are not a journalistic organization. That their organization that is just chasing ratings and viewers, and it doesn’t really matter what they say, whether it’s true or not, that’s what their business model is.”

