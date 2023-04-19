Hawley: Biden Admin Enabling Slavery, Mayorkas Has to Be Impeached

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) decried the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S.-Mexico border, which he alleged was enabling slavery.

Hawley said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should resign or face impeachment.

“Senator, how’s that all going, all their worksite investigations?” host Laura Ingraham said.

“Yes, here is the real truth, Laura: Out of those 345,000 kids who have come across the border unaccompanied in just the last couple of years, Biden administration has completely lost track of almost 90,000 of them,” Hawley replied. “So, that’s how it’s going. 90,000 kids, they don’t even know where they are. So, this — it’s a joke. There is no enforcement. They haven’t reunited any kids with their families, and they’re not even trying to, Laura. They don’t care. They’re willing to do anything to see the border be wide open. And if that means kids in slavery, they’re there for it.”

“Senator, what’s next?” Ingraham asked. “You’re not going to get him to resign. The country is being overrun by criminality, the cartels, illegal immigrants, now children suffering. So, can you do anything without a Republican President?”

“Well, he is going to have to be impeached,” Hawley responded. “I mean, that’s the short answer. The House of Representatives can impeach him, and that will send a message, Laura, and we can have an impeachment investigation. Listen, we’ve got to send a clear signal that if you’re not willing to enforce the law and you are endangering children and sending them to slavery, we’re not going to stand for it in the United States of America.”

